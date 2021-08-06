Britney Spears is still in the middle of her conservatorship war against her dad.

She and her new lawyer, Matth Rosengart, are doing everything they can to have Jamie Spears ousted as her conservator.

And when Jason Rubin gets appointed by the judge to take over the role of the 68-year-old, the "Toxic" singer wants her dad to put him "under the microscope" and have him audited.

Per TMZ, Britney wants to investigate whether her dad mishandled her $60 million fortune while he was in charge.

Rubin is a certified public accountant specializing in forensic accounting and looking into matters the pop star wants answers to, making him the perfect man for the job.

Rosengart has already raised several red flags, including a $500,000 payment to Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, Britney's former manager.

The report says that the famous singer's dad approved the company to have a massive commission when his daughter was on a break, despite an existing agreement for a smaller fee that has already been discussed.

Jamie has also reportedly requested more than $1 million from his daughter's estate for legal fees. Britney's lawyer has taken issue with paying himself about $16,000 monthly as her conservator, reportedly more than what Britney was being paid.

This week, Britney Spears' lawyer filing new legal documents comes after the "Womanizer" singer's request to terminate Jamie immediately as conservator.

She and Rosengart submitted statements from conservator Jodi Montgomery about the damage Britney's dad is causing to her personally, as well as her net worth.

READ ALSO: Tom Cruise's Kids Become New 'Scientology Royalty' -- Actor's True Feelings Revealed

Early this summer, the mom-of-two said in explosive testimony that the conservatorship she is in is "abusive."

In legal documents quoted by TMZ, Montgomery said, "Mr. Spears' removal as conservator is critical to Britney's emotional health and well-being and in the best interest of the conservatee."

She went on to say, "I have had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spears' well-being and mental health that her father stop acting as Conservator."

Montgomery has been co-conservator of Britney Spears' affairs since 2019 when Jamie became ill. But she recently resigned from the position.

Rosengart also said in the official papers that not only is Jamie harmful to his daughter's mental health, he is also damaging the health of Britney Spears' estate, which is reportedly worth $60 million.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Suffers Huge Disappointment Days After Her 40th Birthday