Many girls dream of being a princess one day and meet a royalty that would become the love of their life. However, not all women aspire to be a part of the royal family for several reasons.

Recently, Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, was revealed to have had a significant realization in the past that prompted her to cut things off with the prince.

Mirror UK quoted a book titled "Battle of Brothers" written by royal biographer, Robert Lacey, stating that the ex-pair broke up just after Prince Willam and Kate Middleton's wedding of the century.

The biographer mentioned that Davy told the prince that she couldn't make the same sacrifices that Middleton did for the royal family, especially in terms of "molding" her life around the public.

Davy was believed to have struggled with the spotlight, and the wedding was her last straw making her realized that it's not the future that she wanted.

Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy's Relationship History

Per People, the ex-lovers met in Africa almost 20 years ago. Davy, who's currently a lawyer and the daughter of a Zimbabwean billionaire, started seeing each other while Prince Harry was in Africa for his military training.

It has been a recurring rumor that the royalty fell in love with Davy within days of knowing each other.

Davy was also close to Kate Middleton as they have been together in numerous royal events like "Concert for Diana," and attending a polo match.

The former couple displayed PDA as they were photographed numerous times, locking lips with each other.

In 2010, the pair broke up despite meeting other royal family members like Prince Charles and Prince Harry's stepmom, Camilla.

However, they reconciled when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot a year later, but their relationship didn't last long.

Prince Harry's Relationship Now

Prince Harry is currently married to Meghan Markle. It was reported that they first met on a blind date in 2016.

Following this, they have been inseparable since as they hung out several times.

In November 2017, the couple got engaged after Markle was introduced to the British public and almost all immediate royal family members, including the Queen herself.

They got married at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Numerous A-list celebrities and more attended the wedding.

