Former President Barack Obama recently celebrated his 60th birthday attended by known personalities from different industries. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not present at the event; a royal expert reveals why.

The royal couple was reportedly busy with their new baby and is currently on parental leave, that's why they won't be attending the ex-president's birthday celebration.

However, royal expert Dickie Arbiter suggests that Obamas didn't invite the pair in the first place.

Speaking to 9News' Today, as reported by The Daily Star, Arbiter stated that he wasn't surprised that Prince Harry and Markle weren't invited to the said event.

He added that the Obamas are not just inviting prominent A-listers but "double" A-listers because the birthday intends to get more funds to help the public, especially people of color and the population living in a deprived state.

Arbiter mentioned that the so-called "double A-listers" were Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, and more, and he won't think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the same league as them.

Another royal expert, Daniela Elser, also revealed in the past that the Sussexes aren't of the same calibre as other famous personalities despite being involved in numerous charitable causes as the "tumult and drama" are the things they are known for today.

At the time of this writing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not confirmed whether they're invited to Barack Obama's birthday party.

Barack Obama's Star-Studded 60th Birthday

According to TMZ, the Obamas had more than a hundred guests who attended the momentous celebration.

Per Fox News, the event initially had over 500 people on the guestlist; however, because of the fast-spreading Delta COVID-19 variant, Barack Obama scaled down the event and limited it to only "friends and family."

Celebrities who attended the event includes Beyonce, her husband Jay-Z, Gabrielle Union, Erykah Badu, Dwayne Wade, and more.

Video of Obama’s maskless Martha’s Vineyard birthday party before Erykah Badu deleted it pic.twitter.com/ge0k23XioV — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021

John Legend and Alicia Keys entertained the guests by performing a heartwarming "Happy Birthday" song for Obama.

The party was held at the first family's $11.75 million "Martha's Vineyard" estate near Edgartown Great Pond in Massachusetts.

Although the party looked fun, as seen on snaps circulated online, it was heavily criticized because of the number of guests not wearing face masks.

There were also issues regarding the traffic that the event caused around the area.

