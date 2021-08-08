There have been reports regarding Julianne Hough "wrecking" her appearance after going through many cosmetic treatments to show on her ex-husband Brooks Laich what he's been missing.

Gossip Cop once again investigated Globe as the outlet insisted Hough had many lip fillers that she became "almost unrecognizable."

An insider even described her lips as "wonky" and said no one would understand why she did it. "Her lips looked fine to her friends and family, but Julianne obviously thought they needed more volume and clearly got carried away," they added.

The insider goes on, "She's also totally gone overboard with the spray tanning and hair extensions," comparing that Houhg is like a Kardashian.

Julianne Hough Experiments For Show-Off?

Other than the criticisms made by the tabloid, the source also noted that the "Dancing With The Stars" dancer recently split from her husband, former NHL player Brooks Laich, and speculates she may be trying to show him that this is what he missed.

According to this article, she filed a divorce from her husband in November 2020, months after the two announced their split. A source also said that the ex-couple were "trying to get their marriage to work for a long time," but it was not enough.

"She's obviously having fun experimenting and trying new things, but she doesn't even look like Julianne anymore!" the source stated.

The tabloid even got an opinion from a cosmetic surgeon to speculates the dancer's appearance. "Julianne's lips look much larger! I suspect she's had lip plumping injections, possible with a filler like Juvéderm Ultra."

"They look a bit swollen, so it's possible they will settle down. Her natural lip proportions appear to have changed, with her upper lip the same size as her lower lip."

Hough On After-Surgery

Just as Gossip Cop would respond to this issue, "it is obvious that the tabloid wasn't talking to any kind of "insiders" and instead was criticizing her appearance and hiding behind made-up "sources."



They even called out the magazine for having an obsession with whether or not she had work done.

As Hough is allowed to change her look, it is unclear why the tabloid suggested that she had gone "overboard" with spray tanning and hair extensions.

The dancer would still look good with or without the fillers, as the most significant part of it is her being happy and healthy.

