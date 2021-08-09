Eve Aston, a female survivor of the Manchester Arena bombing at Ariana Grande's 2017 concert in Britain, has passed away. Unfortunately, while the cause of the death is not yet disclosed, the mom said that her daughter was never quite right anymore after surviving the ordeal.

Eve Aston Dead: Cause of Death Related to Ariana Grande's Concert Bombing

Hearing those bombs go off and almost dying left Aston, 20 with serious PTSD and depression, the grieving mother said. "It's like a bad dream. It's like she's going to walk back through the door and say, 'Got ya!' She's left such a big hole - everyone's saying they can't believe it," Eve's mom, Amanda Aston, revealed to Birmingham Mail, following the death, adding that the family is "heartbroken."

The young woman was reportedly found dead on Friday, July 23, right in her Finchfield bedroom. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but Even's mom was generous about the challenges that her daughter has to faced with after the horrifying attack on the supposedly fun concert by the pop legend Ariana Grande.

[Eve] loved cars and was looking at getting a job working with cars but her depression got worse. She couldn't sleep or hear bangs after the concert," Amanda detailed (via OK Magazine). She also revealed Eve went to the concert with her dad, Andrew Aston -who also survived the attack, but was the one who how had the horrifying experience of find his daughter dead in her bedroom.

Countless like Eve, Suffering Pschologically Even if Alive

Eve and Andrew attended the "God is a Woman" singer's concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017, which was bombed, killing 22 people. British suicide bomber Salman Abedi wsa responsible for the scary event.

Apart from those who who died during the day tragic day, over 800 concertgoers were left not unscathed. Most lives have changes as they are dealt "with physical and deep psychological injuries," experts claimed, per the New York Post

[Eve and Andrew] were on the other side, not where the bomb went off," the grieving mom further detailed.

She then said Eve was exceptionally sweet and brave, regardless of how the concert mentally affected her. Despite suffering from her own battles, Amanda revealed that Eve "has been back to Manchester and has loved putting flowers down for people."

