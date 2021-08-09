After unfollowing each other on Instagram, the former 'Bachelorette' contestant and his girlfriend are said to have broken up.

Tyler Cameron's 28 and his girlfriend, Camila Kendra, 27 have reportedly called it quits, according to Page Six.

Even though it appeared that the couple's relationship was going well, a source close to the couple told Page Six that "things took a turn."

One can recall that the two have started dating since January and had been together ever since. Tyler and Camila were recently seen together on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" on July 27. On the talk show, the Bachelorette competitor promoted his new relationship advice book, "You Deserve Better."

Tyler informed Andy Cohen during the interview that he was "extremely in love." It did not slide to anyone's mind that he will be breaking up in a span of few weeks.

On the same episode, he revealed some facts about his and Camila's relationship, including how they met by him sliding into her DMs. Even though he didn't get to kiss her until their fifth date together, he said their first date was the "greatest date I've ever had."

"We went to a restaurant," says the actor. For five hours, they have sat and talked, which could be boring any other day, but romantic when one's in love.

He said they were so engrossed with each other that they did not even bother with the menu anymore and just asked the serving lady to bring whatever to their table. No one really knows what happens to change the direction of their relationship. What everyone noticed however is that prior to the news of their split breaking out, Tyler and Camila had both already unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Tyler is most known for being the runner-up on season 15 of "The Bachelorette," where he competed for Hannah Brown's attention. Hannah asked Tyler out on a date during the After The Final Rose reunion in July 2019, but the two didn't work out.

Just recently, the "Bachelorette" alum was photographed at a pub in Jacksonville Beach. The unnamed woman was reportedly stroking his chest, according to the Instagram account Deuxmoi, implying there's something more between them. The new girl is reportedly blonde, although it remains to be seen if she truly was the casue of split.

