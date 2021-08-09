QUEEN Elizabeth II has reportedly been cautiously reacquainting Sarah Ferguson with the royal flock by inviting her to Balmoral and the Ascot races.

An expert believed that the sudden turn of events is due to Queen's "mellowing in her old age."

Since Ferguson's separation from Prince Andrew in 1992, she had a complex relationship with her royal in-laws. According to Express, royal expert Tom Quinn said, "She's occasionally invited to Balmoral, she's been to Ascot."

In a documentary, "When Fergie Met the Monarchy," narrator Glynis Barber explained that there had been a "glimmer of hope" for Fergie in recent years. "After Prince William's wedding, the Queen started cautiously inviting Sarah to some events."

"I think the Queen is mellowing in her old age. I think very tentatively the Queen is saying 'Look, we're just going to try this but if you put a foot wrong, it will all stop again,'" Quinn also stated.

Sarah Ferguson On Past Royal Events

Fergie even got invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 at St George's Chapel. And on the other hand, she was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding due to her involvement in a pay-for-access scheme.

During a recent interview, she said she felt not "worthy" to be invited to their 2011 wedding and flew to Thailand as she "heals."

In August of that year, the British tabloids published images of Fergie sunbathing topless with American financier John Bryan kissing her toes.

The Queen and Prince Philip were reportedly furious and demanded that she must exile the royal residence of Balmoral. She also came under scrutiny during the 90s for her lavish lifestyle, which made her have £2million in debt by 2010.

Sarah Ferguson Visiting Balmoral

Since then, Fergie's relationship with the Royal Family has improved, as she visited Balmoral in 2013.

It has been reported that she will accompany Prince Andrew to Balmoral Castle in Scotland this summer to spend a few days with her former mother-in-law.

The divorced couple enjoys a close relationship and reside together at Royal Lodge in Windsor and co-parented their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.



Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew will welcome their second grandchild as Princess Beatrice will give birth to her first child.

