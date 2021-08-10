Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel is in a lot of trouble talking about the NDA she signed in 2009.

According to the New York Times, Uchitel broke her $8 million 30-page long non-disclosure agreement after publicly talking about her affair with the golf legend.

She signed the NDA and described how the scandal's fallout continues to affect her life.

The legal document states that she's not allowed to talk about her affair with Tiger Woods.

This includes, "directly or indirectly, verbally or otherwise," Woods' "lifestyle, proclivities, customs, private conduct, fitness, habits, sexual matters, familial matters," among other topics, with anyone, "including but not limited to, family members, relatives, acquaintances, friends, associates, co-workers, journalists."

Upon signing, Uchitel received $5 million and was promised to receive $1 million yearly for the next three years in return for her silence.

But despite her deal and the money she got, Rachel Uchitel still broke her silence and talked about her affair with Tiger Woods for the HBO documentary "Tiger," released in early 2021.

Uchitel told the Times, "I wanted for once to be the one to narrate my story."

After making an appearance on the documentary, she immediately filed for bankruptcy and spent $2 million net after the original $5 million taxes she got from the agreement.

In terms of the first $1 million additional payment, Uchitel said Tiger Woods' team didn't follow through.

But Woods' lawyer, Michael Holtz, is challenging her protection so that he can bring a claim against Uchitel for millions on behalf of his client for violating the NDA.

Rachel Uchitel also told the publication that a lawsuit could already put her in an even deeper hole more than the one she is already in.

READ ALSO: 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Shares New Promo But Ghost of Last Year's Scandal Still Lingers

The former paramour confessed she has fallen on hard times and can only find work related to her already tarnished name, including being a spokesperson for the online sugar daddy website, "Seeking Arrangement," which she is also currently suing for not paying her the agreed amount of $60,000, as well as damages.

She's claiming that the company terminated her contract three months before it was set to expire after it was reported one prominent politician was exposed to be a frequenter and alleged member of the site.

Tiger Woods has a net worth of $800 million.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Copying Olivia Wilde's Ex Jason Sudeikis? Funny Resemblance Spotted!