Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller have reportedly gotten married in June.

OK! magazine claimed in their August 16 issue that the couple rushed to the wedding to beat Garner's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, who is currently dating his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

Bennifer is taking the world by storm after confirming their on-again relationship more than 15 minutes after calling off their engagement.

Per the tabloid, Garner and Miller reportedly found out about Affleck and Lopez's plan to tie the knot sometime this year but wanted to make sure that they would get to the altar first before them.

An insider revealed to the tabloid that the "Alias" actress and her businessman beau had an intimate wedding with a few guests, including close friends and family members.

Since Garner has completely moved on from the "Daredevil" actor, she doesn't have second thoughts about marrying John Miller, whom she once split from and gotten back together in 2020.

If the wedding were last year, the "13 Going on 30" star would've been in the most awkward situation, but thankfully, things changed recently.

Jennifer Garner also doesn't regret her divorce from Ben Affleck and has since moved on from him, so it didn't take long for her to realize that she's ready to get married to another man again.

Jennifer Garner's Alleged Wedding to John Miller Details

OK! magazine reported that the mom-of-three wore an off-white strapless gown with crepe fabric, while her alleged husband wore a linen suit.

John Miller reportedly gave his wife a massive diamond ring, bigger than the ring she received from Affleck when they married years ago.

But why are people just finding it about now? According to the source, Jennifer Garner doesn't have any plans to share that they're already married. They are reportedly happy and enjoying the thrill of keeping it from everyone.

The insider explained, "They want to give their marriage a chance to thrive without any added pressures from being in the spotlight. Either way, Jen's so excited to start this new chapter of her life."

However, it's still best to take the tabloid's report with a grain of salt. Fans will have to wait for Garner's announcement.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Using Each Other; Bennifer 2.0 For Reel Only?

Why Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Divorced

Few days after their 10th wedding anniversary in 2015, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced they were getting a divorce.

The couple had issues even trying to reconcile their marriage. By 2017, their divorce was finalized.

Whatever issues they had proved to be overwhelming, especially after Affleck's alcoholic tendencies.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Copying Olivia Wilde's Ex Jason Sudeikis? Funny Resemblance Spotted!