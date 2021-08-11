Jason Momoa does not like the idea of seeing his kids follow in his footsteps in Hollywood.

As one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, Momoa surely witnessed the dark side of being in the spotlight that he does not want his kids to experience that.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Momoa talked about his kids and their blooming interest in acting. However, he does not want to approve the idea both as an actor and a parent.

He currently shares two kids with his wife, Lisa Bonet: 14-year-old daughter Lola and 12-year-old son NakoaWolf.

The "Aquaman" star admitted that he has been trying hard to lessen his on-screen time by joining the behind-the-scene team. He added that acting is not the career he wants his kids to tread on.

"I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it," Momoa said. "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

Jason Momoa Has One Condition

Although the father of the two is desperate to keep them away from the camera, Momoa revealed that he would not stop them if they want to do acting.

But then, he clarified how he does not want to subject them to the drama happening behind the scenes due to the type of work.

According to Momoa, he does not want his kids to experience the same pressure other people face because of their growing popularity. Although he is tough enough to handle it, he still does not want to put anyone he loves in the same situation.

It was not the first time he ever showed how protective he is to his kids, though.

In 2018, he sat for an interview with Fox News where he expressed his desire to shield his kids from the negative and dark parts of show business. Per Momoa, he once found it hard to balance being a good parent and being nice to his fans.

"I'm pretty open, you know, I try to give respect to my fans and I hope they give me the respect back...I do like to please people when I have it in me to [but if]...I'm with my family you're probably going to catch me as being an ass----," the actor said.

For now, only time can tell whether the kids will follow Momoa's footsteps in Hollywood.

