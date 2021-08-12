Kim Kardashian once shared a very intimate detail about one of Kanye West's prized possessions.

During a 2013 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the reality star joked how well-endowed the "Donda" rapper is.

Fans who watched the show recalled a scene where the KKW Beauty mogul was at a doctor's appointment while pregnant with their first-born, North, now eight years old.

When she was about to be informed of their child's gender in the ultrasound room, the doctor asked her, "We're going to have to look around for the sex."

Kim's mom, Kris, and some of her sisters were present, with the matriarch asking the doctor, "Do you see a little pee-pee?" to which the doctor said he didn't.

Then the mom-of-four chimed in, "It would definitely take after the father, so you would see it."

But Kim Kardashian doesn't shy away from revealing details about her sex life.

During an interview with LOVE magazine in 2015, the SKIMS mogul revealed her favorite sex position is "from the back" and that there's no such thing as being "too big."

Kim also added how she and her then-husband Kanye West both enjoyed nudity.

"Kanye always says, 'Dress sexier.' He's always encouraging."

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb. 2021. But despite their split, she reportedly learned a lot from her husband, especially in loving herself.

Appearing in an episode of the "We Are Supported By" podcast, the reality star told Kristen Bell the Grammy-winning singer's life lesson during their marriage.

The influencer confessed how she used to care about "likability."

"I got to a point, and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment."

She went on to say that her beau also taught her that it's impossible to please everyone, so she shouldn't bother trying hard.

The people-pleaser told Kristen, "As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you're living it for you."

"That taught me to just, I think, be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

