Bill Cosby is already a free man, but it doesn't mean he's entirely out of the woods - legally - just yet.

The 84-year-old disgraced comedian's lawyer, Michael Freedman, told the LA Superior Court judge that is overseeing his civil lawsuit by Judy Huth, who claims Cosby sexually assaulted in 1974, that Cosby will continue to resist talking about his alleged sex crimes due to fear that he may be prosecuted in Los Angeles.

This is after Cosby has already unreasonably been through hell and then back.

In a status conference report publicized on Wednesday, Freedman told the judge that Bill Cosby would invoke his Fifth Amendment Right.

"Defendant does not agree that merely because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Defendant's criminal conviction for a single offense, allegedly arising from an incident that occurred in 2004, Defendant no longer enjoys a Fifth Amendment right to remain silent."

The lawyer further claims that numerous states have no criminal statutes of limitations for sex crimes.

The Fifth Amendment will protect not only the innocent but also the guilty.

Freedman also said that "Having already been forced to face a malicious criminal prosecution that resulted in an unlawful three-year incarceration, Defendant is not confident that such a risk does not still exist in this jurisdiction and others."

The Huth case was initially filed in 2014 and has been put on hold for several years. She was 15 years old when the alleged assault happened.

There was one point that Cosby was required to sit for a deposition, and though he did, he refused to answer questions.

The highest court of Pennsylvania has overturned Cosby's conviction for assaulting Andrea Constand because of an old non-prosecution prosecution agreement in that jurisdiction. The "Bill Cosby Show" star is free to testify in civil cases.

Cosby was released from prison on June 30, although 12 jurors found him guilty during his trial - which could also mean that they don't believe his overturned conviction should rid him of his alleged wrongdoings.

Bill Cosby served more than two years of his supposed three to a ten-year prison sentence for drugging and molesting Constand, whom he reportedly met through Temple University, his alma mater.

Cosby, once a beloved actor and even got the nickname "America's Dad," said he will serve his 10-year sentence instead of admitting any wrongdoing to the parole board.

