It seems like scamming and misusing money runs in the family of Britney Spears.

According to The Sun, the pop star's brother, Bryan Spears, owes thousands in child support to his ex-wife.

Garciella Sanchez filed documents in court to get the payments she was allegedly owed a month after the documentary on the Free Britney movement aired.

Back in March, Garciella filed a petition to collect the "current, medical and unpaid child support" from Bryan.

In court documents obtained by The Sun, the judge has ordered the 44-year-old to pay $300 monthly for base child support, which started in Aug. 2016.

The judge made the decision basing on Bryan's reportedly monthly income of $6,375.

But after summing up all of the monthly payments over the last five years, the child support owned for their 10-year-old child Sophia accumulated to a massive amount.

In fact, The Sun reported that Bryan Spears now owes her daughter over $20,000 in child support.

In the legal papers filed to the court, Garciella reportedly still hasn't received the total amount she is expecting.

However, the publication noted that Bryan Spears could pay the amount in the months since none of the legal papers filed for the case have mentioned that the unpaid child support payments were made.

Aside from the essential child support, he is also responsible for paying for Sophia's medical, dental, and hospital insurance.

Since the birth of their child, Garciella has had full physical custody of their daughter, but both she and Bryan share joint legal custody.

Garciella, a talent manager, tied the knot to Bryan in 2008, the same year Britney Spears' conservatorship commenced and was controlled by their dad, Jamie.

The former couple split in 2015 and filed a divorce petition that was denied but was approved by a Los Angeles court two years later.

Jamie Spears' Taking Money From Britney

The "Toxic" hitmaker and her lawyer, Matt Rosengart, slammed Jamie for mishandling the pop star's money in the past couple of weeks.

He claims that Britney Spears' net worth is "shocking low" compared to her huge earnings in the last several years.

In court documents, it is claiming that, "Ms. Spears's net worth is shockingly low and that, although no one knows what she would have done had she been in control of her fate and fortune, it's hard to imagine how she would have done worse than her estranged dad."

Britney Spears' current net worth is $57 million.

