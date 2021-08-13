Chrissy Teigen is making a big comeback into the spotlight after months of hiding and staying quiet following the bullying accusations.

The 35-year-old model shared a cover of her third cookbook, "Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love," which also showed her on the front page eating a taco.

In the announcement, John Legend's wife confessed that she had difficulties writing a caption for the book because she says it "quite literally saved" her.

On Instagram, Chrissy wrote how she's "bursting with joy" to be able to release one of her passion projects and even revealed she didn't have a specific theme when she wrote about the book.

"All I knew was I wanted a bright new energy, but I also needed comfort. I wanted to make recipes that would be timeless, food that brings joy to your belly, your household, those around you."

The Sports Illustrated model went on to say that she wants the people to enjoy not just the outcome of their cooking but also how to make the process before eating.

The third cookbook follows her 2016 book, "Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat" and her 2018 book, "Cravings: Hungry For More."

Will Chrissy Teigen's Cookbook Flop Following The Scandals?

Chrissy Teigen's cookbook release comes amid a very challenging year for her. She was the target of cancel culture after her abusive tweets in 2011 made their rounds on the internet recently.

In one of those disturbing tweets, the mom-of-two urged a then 16-year-old Courtney Stodden to kill themselves.

Lindsay Lohan has also been the subject of Chrissy's abusive tweets, where she also urged the former child star to "slit her wrist."

Chrissy Teigen has also been exposed by Michael Costello and Monica Rose for blacklisting them from the fashion industry and singer Dencia, who claimed to have been pushed by the model twice in 2016.

However, despite people canceling her, some people are still very excited about Chrissy's third cookbook.

@katiwenz said, "My confession is that I will be buying the new Chrissy Teigen cookbook. I absolutely cannot pass up those recipes."

Another Twitter user, @jaymiengov, wrote, "Wow @chrissyteigen wrote another cookbook behind our backs so of course I bought it."

Though some are still angry at her, most of the responses to her news are positive on Twitter, with cooking fans who couldn't wait for their copies of Chrissy Teigen's third cookbook.

"Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love" will be released on Oct. 2021.

