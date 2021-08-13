Is Alex Rodriguez stalking his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck is allegedly furious at the former MLB star because he keeps turning up at the same places JLo and him have gone to.

Per the National Enquirer, it isn't a coincidence.

A tipster shared to the outlet, "Can you imagine seeing your girlfriend's ex in the most intimate places and biting your tongue about it - again and again?"

"That's exactly what Ben's been doing, but he won't be able to keep his lips zipped for much longer."

These coincidences that annoy the "Batman v Superman" actor have started in June when the newly rekindled couple went to the Hamptons.

A couple of days later, A-Rod turned up at the Hamptons as well and what's make things worst was that he was staying five minutes away from the "Maid in Manhattan" actress and her new beau.

The tipster further said that Long Island is a massive place where the rich people can easily rent whatever home.

But Alex Rodriguez's alleged action was just "too close for comfort."

"And there's no way Alex can plead it was a coincidence. He literally spent the entire summer at Jen's Watermill place with their kids last year so he knew exactly where she lives."

In another "coincidence," Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly went to the French Riviera to celebrate the "Jenny From the Block" singer's 52nd birthday. They were even spotted engulfed in a PDA fest on a yacht.

Then reports revealed that A-Rod also celebrated his 46th birthday on the French Riviera and a yacht.

When JLo's assistant checked the restaurant she and Ben wanted to dine in, she reportedly saw the ESPN commentator but with reporter Melanie Collins.

So when JLo and Ben wanted to eat elsewhere, they don't get an awkward run-in with A-Rod; they just really wanted to go somewhere they know they wouldn't bump into him.

The tipster also revealed that the "Daredevil" actor wanted to spoil his girlfriend because he wants her to forget about Rodriguez. Still, it seems impossible because the baseball player is apparently at their every turn.

But despite the juiciness of this story, readers should still the outlet's report with a grain of salt. There's no indication that A-Rod is obsessing and stalking JLo.

