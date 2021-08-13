Tristan Thompson is not stopping from trying to get back his baby mama Khloe Kardashian after being embroiled in a cheating scandal more than twice.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life, "He still has constant thoughts in his mind that he will get Khloe back full time."

However, even the insider believes it's going to take time and effort.

"But it is, without question, very difficult for that to happen. He knows he's got some work to do."

The 30-year-old reportedly knows that though there's a massive chance Khloe won't take him back, he's never going to be entirely out of her life because they share a daughter.

Now, however, Tristan Thompson is just wishful thinking and taking his time to win back his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

"He is confident that he has time on his hands to make something happen again."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the NBA player split for the third time a few months ago, days after Khloe confirmed they were together again romantically at the KUWTK Reunion special after several months of speculation.

Though the on-again, off-again couple weren't officially together during the final season of the hit reality show, they were making the most of their time co-parenting their three-year-old daughter True. They even discussed having another child via a surrogate on the show.

During the reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen, the Good American founder explained, "We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents."

She described the Boston Celtics star, "He's a great dad. It was just this natural progression."

"I'm not saying it's what I would encourage other people to do, it's just what naturally happened for him and I."

Now, Tristan Thompson is pleased to be back in California, allowing him to be closer to Khloe and True.

But nothing is romantically stirring between him and the 37-year-old mom because another insider revealed that they have been meeting up civilly for their daughter.

Unfortunately for the basketball star, Khloe reportedly still doesn't trust him.

"Khloe & Tristan are not really hanging out; it's more civil meet ups. They are kind to each other because of True but Khloe does not trust him."

Since their breakup this year, Khloe Kardashian has been spending most of her time focusing on herself.

She acknowledges that the situation is still complicated as she still loves Tristan but realized that no trust could be repaired after the several cheating accusations.

