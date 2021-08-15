Simu Liu is not letting anyone damage the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings" release - even the Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Liu became the first person to call out Chapek over his recent comment about "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and he made the comment as his inspiration to become more fired up.

Over the weekend, Liu dropped a powerful blast that indirectly aimed at the CEO boss. Through his Instagram post, he immediately said that they "are not an 'interesting experiment'."

"We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise," the actor went on. "I'm fired the f- up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

He added the behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming movie which immediately garnered support and praises from fans.

Following his comments, his fans and several Hollywood stars - including Sherry Cola and Chrishell Stause - assured them that they will be watching the movie.

What Disney CEO Said Against 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings"

Liu's statement resonated with Chapek's statement during the Q3 earnings call. At that time, the Disney executive referred to the release of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as an "interesting experiment."

It remains unclear why he called the movie that way, but People magazine assumed that he may be referring to the 45-day window they are currently observing to guarantee a film's success.

Throughout that period, the movie will be exclusively available in theaters for 45 days before airing on Disney+.

READ ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres Show Final Season Removal From Channel Nine NOT All About Toxic Workplace Controversy-Reasons For Major Snub Explored

Meanwhile, Chapek also commented on the release of "Black Widow," "Jungle Cruise," and "Cruella" as "another data point" since they all arrived in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously.

Regardless of his comment, Liu will surely make history as he is playing the titular role as the first Asian lead and first Asian cast. His arrival at the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave a nod to the ongoing and rising hate crimes against the Asian community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, Liu himself expressed his excitement after joining the Avengers, saying he feels very privileged to have the chance to be part of the ever-expanding franchise

READ MORE: Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor Break Up After 5 Months of Dating: Reason Behind Split Revealed