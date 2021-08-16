Khloe Kardashian is reportedly back with Tristan Thompson.

After several cheating scandals, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star seems to have forgiven the Boston Celtics player.

This came after Khloe's cryptic messages on "growth," and "guilt" was posted on her Instagram months after their breakup in June.

But per In Touch, the controversial couple has gotten back together but with one condition.

Their source revealed that Tristan had to promise something.

"It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she's desperate to make it work and he's once again promised to do better."

The reason why they must've reconciled is because of the Good American founder's desire to have her baby daddy present in their toddler's life as well as another bun in the oven.

"Khloe wants Tristan in True's life and she's still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over."

Another source added what the basketball star promised Khloe and that Khloe may have also forgiven him because he is now closer to home.

"He also promised Khloe that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family and she believes him."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spend quarantine most of 2020, the time they have also reconciled.



Before they broke up this June, they considered undergoing IVF and surrogacy so True Thompson will have a sibling.

News of their reconciliation came after rumors that Tristan was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings in California.

When news of the trade broke, Khloe immediately shared cryptic posts on her Instagram about "happiness" and "change.

Per the source, Tristan may have charmed his way back into the reality star's life.

Many have noticed his thirst comments on her Instagram posts.

"Piling on the compliments, saying how pretty she is and surprising her with expensive gifts," the insider added, "She has fallen for him all over again. That said, she never really got over him in the first place."

But despite the update on their romantic lives, another insider told People magazine last week that they aren't back together. In fact, Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been shutting Tristan down so she could focus on their daughter.

Fans will have to wait and see for the truth to come out eventually.

