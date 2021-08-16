Bob Odenkirk released the overwhelming feelings he continuously received after his heart attack.

Odenkirk's fans could not do anything but love the actor even more after his near-death experience due to a health issue. In return, the actor expressed his gratitude for all the love and care.

On his Twitter account, Odenkirk - who is still recovering - shared a statement revealing that he took a walk with "Better Cal Saul" co-star Michael Mando.

"Just had a walk with my pal Michael Mando. I keep getting good energy, hugs, love, from everyone, strangers, old friends...and there's the field of dreams game. I can't take all this goodness at once, but I guess I'll have to. Hope you are having a great day today," he wrote.

Just had a walk with my pal Michael Mando. I keep getting good energy, hugs, love, from everyone, strangers, old friends...and then there's the field of dreams game. I can't take all this goodness at once, but I guess I'll have to. Hope you are having a great day today. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 13, 2021

The update immediately earned thousands of replies and likes from his fans who continuously pray for his recovery. People also expressed their excitement to see him back again.

His new comment came one week after he assured everyone that he is already doing great. On August 7, he revealed that he received messages from different people saying that he makes the world slightly better.

What Happened to Odenkirk?

On July 27, Odenkirk shocked the set of the series after collapsing while the filming was ongoing.

According to The Associated Press, the crew members called an ambulance and sent the 58-year-old to the nearest health facility. The source close to Odenkirk reportedly was not allowed to divulge more details about the incident publicly.

At that time, details about the cause of his sudden health scare were unknown. The actor also observed a healthy lifestyle which made everyone question the incident again.

For what it's worth, he revealed in 2018 that he never drank again for 30 years until he appeared on an episode of "Drunk History" in 2016.

READ ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres Show Final Season Removal From Channel Nine NOT All About Toxic Workplace Controversy-Reasons For Major Snub Explored

Fans unceasingly waited for 24 hours and got anxious after a death hoax surfaced. Multiple news outlets claimed that the actor died while shooting the series. Meanwhile, others claimed that Odenkirk lost consciousness because of the COVID-19 vaccine he received months ago.

After waiting for an update, fans finally learned that he suffered from a small heart attack. The actor himself said that he would be okay after the health emergency.

"Thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon," he went on.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Drops POWERFUL Blast Against Disney CEO After Calling 'Shang-Chi' Flick an 'Experiment'