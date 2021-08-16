Julia Roberts reportedly entered a trial separation with Danny Moder due to one absurd reason.

Last month, Roberts and Moder marked their 19th wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, their celebration reportedly turned into chaos as the couple repeatedly got involved in more fights these past months.

According to OK!, the couple started quarreling about their potential move to California. AS a result, they reportedly entered a trial separation to end their fights.

"They're tired of bickering about it, but they're at an impasse and may be headed for a trial separation where Julia moves there by herself and Danny stays put," a source said.

The husband reportedly felt worried about Roberts working with Denzel Washington on "Leave the World Behind" since the actor is known for having relationships with his co-stars.

However, there have been no confirmation that Roberts and Washington got romantically involved as they remain professionals while working.

But Did Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Separate?

Gossip Cop dismissed the "unbelievable" story and shared several proofs to prove that everything is working well between them.

In the past months, the couple has been spending their time traveling together while working. They also celebrated their wedding anniversary, which ultimately revealed that they are still together.

As for her move to San Francisco, it will not bother Moder since their family owns a home in the state since 2020. They also began moving some of their things since the purchase.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Give Up Main Goal As Non-Working Royals With THIS Shocking Move

"It's pretty common for stars the level of Roberts to own multiple homes around the world, but it sounds like she'll be based in San Francisco for years to come," Gossip Cop went on.

Days ago, they were spotted getting cozy on a yacht while vacationing in Italy. The 53-year-old "Pretty Woman Star" showed a PDA-packed outing with her husband, as seen on the photoset obtained by Page Six.

In one photo, Moder was rubbing her back while he was wearing a swim trunk. Meanwhile, Roberts was also seen placing her hands on Moder's shoulder.

The vacation came after they marked their wedding anniversary with a picture of them hugging each other. Moder also shared a photo of them for the "epic day."

They initially met on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000. At that time, Moder was still married to Vera Steimberg. After filing for divorce, he went on to marry Roberts.

READ MORE: Bob Odenkirk Emotional After Near-Death Heart Attack, Thanks Fans for Continuous Support