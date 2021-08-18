Meghan Markle was already reportedly left "horrified" when Prince Andrew's scandal broke in 2019.

But even more so over his infamous Newsnight interview, where he received backlash for his lack of empathy towards his victims.

Now, Virginia Roberts Giuffre is suing the Duke of York for sexual allegations. The entire British royal family has been put in the spotlight, with everybody watching their every move.

And despite their royal exit, it seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also pushed into the spotlight.

In fact, a royal expert said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also strongly affected by Prince Andrew's scandal.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti believes that the pair, who has started a new life in Los Angeles since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020, is in a "very awkward" situation.

He told Closer UK, "The Prince Andrew scandal will be one of the biggest challenges the royals have ever faced, but it also has the potential to be damaging to Harry and Meghan."

Sacerdoti added, "They've been working extremely hard on their new brand using their royal connection as a springboard. They are inextricably linked to the Palace."

The expert further said how the scandal will be a massive blow for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and that it could ruin the reputation they're trying to build up, especially in the former "Suits" actress' part of helping and empowering women.

"Meghan will be having complex, tense and difficult crisis talks with Harry behind the scenes about their future and how to address this without their reputation being affected. How they deal with it will be telling."

The Duchess of Sussex, the mother of 2-year-old Archie and 2-month-old Lilibet, has been an activist for women's rights throughout the years, even being a UN Women's Advocate before becoming part of the royal family.

The 40-year-old has given speeches and even visited a sexual violence and abuse charity in 2018.

Her latest birthday initiative, 40x40, is a call for people to donate 40 minutes of their time to help women worldwide who have lost their jobs amid the global pandemic.

The royal expert also said, "It's definitely a conflict in Meghan's agenda to be even loosely connected to the Prince Andrew scandal."

But now Jonathan is sure that Meghan will not side with the British royal family and instead use this scandal to stand up for women and make a statement.

