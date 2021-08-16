Prince Harry is set to return to the UK later this year for some business; this time, he's not going to be holding back on what he's going to show.

A royal expert revealed that the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex, who is currently living in a $14 million mansion with his wife Meghan Markle, announced early this year that he is set to create a series for the streaming giant Netflix.

According to him, Prince Harry's upcoming UK visit will also include a camera in tow to record his documentary on the Invictus Games.

Competitors around the globe will be training for the Games at The Hague, and the said documentary is reportedly going to be called "Heart of Invictus."

Russell Myers revealed on "Lorraine," "Imagine him popping up outside Buckingham Palace with a camera crew? Will we see Harry back with a camera crew in tow outside the palace? You never know. Nothing is off limits with Harry."

In November, the Duke will head to the UK and visit the army base just before he visits his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Per Express UK's source, "Our understanding is that the Duke of Sussex will be accompanied by a small film crew in order to allow the public to see the hard work involved in planning these games."

Prince Harry is expected to fly from California to his motherland, with a source saying he will be bringing with him a film crew who works for their own production company, Archewell Productions.

The documentary will reportedly show him visiting contestants at Stanford Hall, which is said to be the wounded soldier's rehab center.

Russell explained, "'He's obviously signed a big money deal with Netflix."

He added, "It's a fantastic initiative for injured servicemen and women of getting out with the power of sports and a global phenomenon."

But will the fans see Prince Harry meeting with the Queen on camera? Will he show and give everybody a tour of Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle? The royal expert believes it's possible.

"Nothing is off limits with Harry."

Prince Harry's documentary "Heart of Invictus" is part of a multi-million deal struck with Netflix last year.

Orlando von Einsiedel will direct the documentary.

Prince Harry will talk in front of the camera and will serve as the executive producer.

