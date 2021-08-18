Arriving fast like Black Widow! The baby Johansson-Jost is here, just a day it was made known to the world that Scarlett Johansson is pregnant! The actress' spokesperson announced the news. It is unclear from the statement however, when the baby was exactly born.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have given birth to a child - this is what her publicist confirmed to People magazine. However, because the spokesperson claimed that the actress, 36, and her Saturday Night Live comic husband, 39, welcomed their first child "recently," one cannot know for sure when exactly the baby was delivered.

If logical timeline is to be trusted, then it has to be today, August 18.

This is because it was just a day ago when Colin confirmed rumors that the couple was expecting a baby. If that was Colin's attempt to confuse and conceal baby's delivery, he worked. As of now, the baby's precise birthday has not been published, nor has the name or gender of the child.

The baby is a firstborn for the comedian but this is the second one already for the actress. Scarlett also has a 6-year-old daughter with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, named Rose Dorothy.

Rumors that the actress could be pregnant with baby no. 2 rumors started as early as July because she skipped numerous Black Widow press appearances in June.

The actress appears not keen to share personal details about her. Apart from being silent about her second baby, it can be pointed that she kept fans in the dark too about her marriage.

Scarlett and Colin married discreetly in October 2020, after dating for nearly three years. Meals on Wheels, a non-profit organization, announced the news on Instagram. "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the post read. The non-profit added that the duo's wedding wish is to do more for the Meals on Wheels, "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica," the post continued. "Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple.

The couple initially met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2006, when Scarlett was the host, but they didn't start dating until late 2017. Scarlett thanked the event for introducing her to "the love of my life" in her Christmas monologue when she returned to host in 2019.

Scarlett shared details on her "strange" pandemic wedding, which included surgical face mask party favors, during a virtual visit on Late Night With Seth Meyers in July. "Looking back at the photos, it definitely was a weird party favor that could only happen now, but you just gotta go with it," she said.

The weirdness of it all did not mean she did not feel the magic of her own wedding.. "Even though it was small and intimate, it was beautiful and we were so happy to see people that we hadn't seen in such a long time," Scarlett said. "We just felt very fortunate to be able to get together like that. It felt like it was sort of how it was supposed to be, minus face masks."

