Prince Charles can give Princess Charlotte and Prince Louie much more freedom than Prince Harry has had. Reportedly, he realized that he was quite hard on Prince Harry and would not want his two grandchildren, who are not necessarily going to take on the throne, to experience the same.

This is in line with his trimmed-down monarchy. Although it was supposed to be benefit Prince Harry too, Megxit makes that impossible now.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Prince William's kids Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have a "much less royal experience" once their grandfather ascends to the throne.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest, Prince George, will one day become king. But his younger siblings may not be called upon unless he quits his duties or when tragedy has struck.

The Prince of Wales is rumored to have plans for a "slimmed down" monarchy, which will see the two Cambridge children have more freedom and little to no involvement in the British royal family.

Prince Charles' realization and planning come after he learned from the mistakes he made with Prince Harry.

As of writing, there are no full details of how many royals will be in the frontline once Prince Charles is king. Still, it has been speculated that perhaps the heirs and their immediate family members will get full royal titles and financial support and police protection from the taxpayer money.

Seward told Newsweek, speaking of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, "When they're growing up their grandfather will be on the throne for a bit and he's talked about this slimmed-down Monarchy. I think they will have to be given more freedom."

"Harry just did what he wanted basically. So did William up to a point. But I think that Charlotte and Louis will have a very much less royal existence."

Seward claims, however, that nothing much will change until Queen Elizabeth II dies, at which point Prince Charles will be the head of the Monarchy.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Be Affected by Prince Andrew's Scandal Despite Exit - Expert Explains How

The existing rules for the royal titles were created way back in November 1917 in Letters Patent.

The document states that King George V, Her Majesty's grandfather, allowed the title of Prince and Princess to the sovereign's kids, including the children of the sovereign's sons and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales - and in this case, it is Prince George.

His two siblings weren't supposed to get their titles. However, Queen Elizabeth II gifted it to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who issued a new Letters Patent in 2013.

So when Prince Charles becomes king, he'll also have the power to change his great-grandfather's Letters Patent to how he deems fit and streamline The Firm.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Reality Show? Duke of Sussex To Return To the UK With Camera Crew In Tow