It is known that divorces are expensive if the case is lengthy, as money is needed to pay for lawyers and the proceedings constantly. Recently, a report suggests that Angelina Jolie is among the people struggling to fund their ongoing divorce, which leads her to look for a billionaire boyfriend. How true is this?

According to a report published by Globe, the "Maleficent" star is financially unstable recently after she separated from Brad Pitt. This leads her to scout for a rich boyfriend who will give her money and retain her status in the Hollywood scene.

The report suggests that the actress used all of her finances for the ongoing divorce; payments for lawyers and legal fees are piling up, and she needed an outlet for money.

In addition, the report claims that Pitt is stopping her from selling her share of Chateau Miraval, the former couple's estate in France, which produces wine.

An insider revealed Jolie's true colors as she's described as "frantic for cash." The actress was believed to be inspired by her good friend, actress Salma Hayek, who married a billionaire in 2009.

Angelina Jolie Losing Money, Looking For Wealthy Boyfriend Issue Debunked

After the article circulated, Gossip Cop debunked all the report's claims saying there's no truth behind it, and it's doubtful.

The outlet stated that the actress is busy with her family and taking care of her health, meaning she doesn't have time to flirt and look for a boyfriend at the moment.

Jolie is also in the midst of her divorce from Brad Pitt, and their case is far from over.

In addition, the report didn't give a context behind her relationship with Salma Hayek; the outlet explained that the two have been working together on the Marvel film "Eternals," and their salary from the movie was reportedly big.

Angelina Jolie Is Wealthier Than You Think

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jolie has an estimated net worth of over a whopping $120 million. She's one of the highest-paid actresses globally as she was reportedly being paid $20 million for a single role in a film.

The actress earns at least $20 million to $30 million from several endorsements and movie roles.

