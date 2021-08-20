Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have already moved on, but why can't Alex Rodriguez?

An insider told InTouch that the "Jenny From the Block" singer is making it clear to her ex-fiancé that things are over and they're never, ever going back together - now that she is with Affleck.

"Ben is her everything now," the source said.

And unfortunately, "A-Rod can't take a hint."

The tipster said that JLo kind of understands that she and the MLB star have been together for five years. They even planned on getting married, and everybody really saw them as a power couple.

But now, their relationship has ended. Everything between them is done.

And the tipster even revealed that Jennifer Lopez just wants Alex Rodriguez to "move on" and even "wishes him well. "

In April, JLo and A-Rod have ended their engagement, announcing their decision to split in a joint statement how they realize they're "better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

One of the reasons for their breakup was said to be the trust - which had everything to do with it.

Another insider told Hollywood Life that the "Hustlers" actress insisted they call the entire thing off as there have been many unresolved things between them.

"She has been pretty miserable and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex."

The breakup wasn't a complete shock to fans because when the split rumors swirled, disputed claims of Rodriguez getting close with reality star Madison LeCroy surfaced online.

But the InTouch insider revealed that it wasn't just their relationship that JLo has ended - as the 52-year-old singer-actress is also looking to cut all of the business deals, investments, and projects she shares with the 46-year-old sports commentator.

Though it's unclear if LeCroy had something to do with the split, another source of People magazine added that JLo and A-Rod's breakup was a long-time coming.

"They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut-and-dried breakup. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship shortly after her breakup from A-Rod.

They moved fast as a couple, with another insider telling InTouch that they don't want to waste any more time.

The couple has already been spotted house-hunting and spending most of their time together.

