Happy birthday, Demi Lovato!

But is it really a "happy" one?

The former Disney child star has recently opened up on how fluid their gender journey is and even predicted what could happen in the future.

Back in May, Lovato announced that they identify as non-binary. A non-binary person means they don't subscribe to the usual male or female gender constructs.

People who are said to be non-binary usually express themselves in a way that caters exclusively to them. Sometimes, it can be in the form of their lifestyle choices, haircuts, fashion choices, and even behavior.

But recently, the "Don't Forget" hitmaker told the 19th Represents Summitthat they don't always identify as a non-binary person because they are "so much more than the binary of a man and woman."

The singer-actress went on to say, "And that we are all so much more if we allow ourselves the ability to look within ourselves and challenge that binary that we've grown up living in."

Demi Lovato confessed that upon coming out as non-binary, they didn't think that people would think to see it as something authentic, adding that they wanted to see what comes out as "non-binary meant to my healing process."

The "Dancing With the Devil" hitmaker also said that the gender expression process for some people doesn't usually stay that way - but evolves over the years.

Then Lovato admitted, "There might be a time where I identify as trans."

"There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman."

On Twitter, some people are just tired and exhausted of Demi Lovato and their being "so self-involved."

One Twitter user said, "I cannot be the only person who can't stand Demi Lovato. 'There might be a time where I identify as trans,' GIRL. You are slapping people in the face who have felt uncomfortable in their own bodies since they could remember."

Another person said, "Usually I don't question anyone's "identity,"... but what is up with Demi Lovato? They're giving Trisha Paytas vibes. How do you say "there might be a day where I identify as trans"? Either you are... or you aren't. That's not really an identity you can choose."

A Twitter user explained that the announcement was just unnecessary.

"I empathize with Demi and their journey to find their identity. But we don't need announcements on how they *might* be feeling in the future. Read a book! Take a nap! Smell some flowers! Journal! Find a hobby, love. All the best."



