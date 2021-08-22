Jennifer Aniston won a Guinness World Record when she joined the social media platform Instagram back in 2019. This is because she was able to acquire a million followers just after five hours and 16 minutes after her account went live.

But Angelina Jolie now shattered that record to bits. Not only did she gain MORE followers in LESS time, her numbers are all far more amazing. if this is a race of some kind, it just meant Jolie won - with extra flying colors.

After joining Instagram yesterday, one can certanly say Angelina Jolie left Jennifer Aniston's previous Instagram world record in bits. The A-list Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, 46, has smashed Aniston's record with an amazing 2.1 million followers in three hours, as reported by Express UK.

This is twice as many followers compared to Aniston in two hours less. One can say this is the second time Aniston "lost" to Jolie.

The first time was when Aniston and her ex husband Brad Pitt in 2005. The alleged main reason behind this split was Angelina Jolie. Although it does not sound good nor right to pit two women against each other, this is inevitably what most would think has happened with Jolie's record-busting performance on Instagram.

One can distinctively remember how two teams were formed after Pitt and Aniston split - team Angelina and team Aniston. The two stars probably could not care less about their IG numbers.

Plus, with Jolie and Pitt calling for a divorce themselves just 2 years after getting hitched, there's no reason to talk about who "won" Pitt.

While Jennifer Aniston's first post is about "Friends," which got people going wild at the time, Jolie chose a more serious direction. The actress posted pictures including one of women in burqas and attributed to them her reason for joining this social media platform. She realized IG can help her with her advocacies. She wrote as a caption, "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan."

She added, "Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely." "So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights," she concluded in the first part of the caption.

Her second post leaves no doubt why she created an Instagram account as she continued to inform her fans about what is happening in Afghanistan and what displacement means.

