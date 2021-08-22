Is Tristan Thompson dating Iggy Azalea after losing his shot to get back with Khloe Kardashian? That's what a YouTuber claims, but the rapper isn't having any of it.

According to Just Jared, a YouTube channel called UNWINEWITHTASHAK blurted out rumors in a video alleging the two dating, causing the internet to speculate and question whether there's the truth behind the issue.

"Does [Khloe] know that Tristan and Miss Iggy are f*****g?" Tashak said. (Watch the full video below)

The woman did not show any evidence or screenshots that support her claims.

Following this, Iggy Azalea, who recently gave birth to her baby, took to Twitter to address the situation, and she's not happy about it.

"Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I've literally never met a DAY in my life.... Like.... Y'all are really that bored?!?!" she wrote.

The "Pretty Girls" hitmaker went on to quote-tweet a fan's post saying it's Tristan Thompson. (read the tweet below)

Literally have never even been in the same building as that man.

I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON, https://t.co/Yuht7hPehc — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

Azalea concluded her series of rants by writing, Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I'm a natural person with my own private life that gets disrupted by b******t, so I'm actually annoyed."

At the time of this writing, Thompson has not responded to the recent rumors. However, a few days ago, he posted a message for "gossipers," saying they are worse than thieves as they attempt to steal other people's reputation, "which are difficult to restore."

The recent rumors came a week after Khloe Kardashian responded to rumors saying the latter is "desperate" to make things work again with the NBA player.

Following this, one fan tweeted out saying the "Good American" CEO has "no self worth," pertaining to the issue.

Kardashian then slammed the fan, saying, "You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

Recently, the former couple has been photographed several times, leading several outlets to speculate about their rekindled romance.

However, one source revealed that the pair are just doing their best as co-parents to their daughter True Thompson.

