Actress Kirsten Dunst has opened up about a terrifying moment her family experienced while she was filming her new movie "The Entertainment System Is Down" in Budapest.

During the shoot, her 4-year-old son James had a serious health scare that forced the family to quickly return home to Los Angeles.

Dunst, 43, shared the story in a new interview with "Town & Country," describing the event as one of the most frightening experiences of her life as a mother.

According to PageSix, while she didn't go into specific details about James' condition, she made it clear that the situation was serious enough to send her husband, actor Jesse Plemons, and their two sons back to the US to be near family support.

"It was like Final Destination, where you're imagining all the things that could go wrong, worst-case scenarios happening to your child," Dunst said. "I've never seen that movie, but I know the concept. That's how it feels to be a mother at times."

Family Returns to LA After James' Illness Overseas

The family had rented a house overseas while Dunst was working on the project, JustJared said.

But soon after arriving, James fell ill, and the family made the decision to prioritize his care and emotional well-being by returning home.

While James and the rest of the family went back to Los Angeles, Dunst stayed behind in Hungary to complete filming. She only made one brief trip back in April to check in.

"Everyone is fine now," she assured fans, noting that despite the distance and fear, the experience helped strengthen their family bond. "It brought us together in such a deeper way."

Now, with the health scare behind them, the family is preparing to enjoy a well-earned vacation.

Dunst said they let James decide the destination — and the preschooler had one sweet request: "I want to go to a beach where my sandcastle won't wash away."

The family is now planning a trip to the Bahamas to make that wish come true.

Dunst and Plemons, who met on the set of the TV series "Fargo," married in 2022.

They share two sons — Ennis, 7, and James, 4 — and have kept much of their private life out of the spotlight. Despite the recent scare, Dunst remains positive and grateful.

"It's scary," she admitted, "but it made us stronger."