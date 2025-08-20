Justin Baldoni, director and star of It Ends With Us, is facing new allegations of harassment from actress Isabela Ferrer, intensifying his ongoing legal fight with co-star Blake Lively.

Ferrer, 24, who played the younger version of Lively's character in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, accused Baldoni of "harassing" her for information related to his case against Lively, according to court documents filed earlier this month.

Baldoni's legal team claimed Ferrer had been subpoenaed but was unresponsive, prompting them to file a motion stating she had been unreachable. Ferrer's attorneys fired back, alleging that Baldoni engaged in "bad faith tactics" and filed the motion for "improper purposes" designed to intimidate her. They have asked the court to deny his request and impose sanctions.

The accusations arrive as Baldoni continues to battle Lively in court over her claims of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni, 41, has denied the allegations and previously filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and extortion. That lawsuit was dismissed earlier this year.

Lively, meanwhile, has issued more than 60 subpoenas targeting influencers and journalists she alleged were involved in a smear campaign against her. Critics of the subpoenas, including journalist Kjersti Flaa, called the legal move an invasion of privacy and a violation of First Amendment rights.

Both stars recently appeared for depositions, with tensions flaring over the location and terms of the questioning. Baldoni's attorneys accused Lively of attempting to "seize control" of proceedings by requesting to be deposed at her lawyer's office.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freeman, said his client "wants to be vindicated" and is waiting for his day in court.

No trial date has been set.