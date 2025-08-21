Dakota Johnson is pulling back the curtain on her decades-long bond with Madonna, revealing that it all started thanks to her stepfather, Antonio Banderas.

The "Splitsville" actress, 35, told E! News that she and the Queen of Pop have shared what she calls a "weird" friendship since she was a child. "I really love her," Johnson said.

"We've been, like, weird friends for a while. I met her when I was really young, because she did a movie with my stepfather."

Banderas famously co-starred with Madonna in the 1996 musical drama "Evita."

Johnson explained that their connection grew later when she and Madonna considered collaborating on a project. According to PageSix, while the idea never materialized, the two kept in touch. "We've always kind of circled each other," she said.

"She is like an energy to be near that is so beautiful and so wild. It's just cool that she even wants to talk to me."

The pair are rarely seen together in public, but fans were reminded of their bond in July when they were photographed at a mutual friend's birthday celebration in New York.

Madonna herself later shared a snapshot of the evening on Instagram, featuring Johnson among the close-knit group.

Dakota Johnson gives insight into ‘weird’ friendship with Madonna https://t.co/I0qX1ZXtcQ pic.twitter.com/jJ6VaL8GMu — Page Six (@PageSix) August 20, 2025

How Banderas Linked Dakota Johnson and Madonna for Life

Interestingly, Madonna's history with Banderas goes back even further. The singer once admitted she had a crush on him, documenting her feelings in her 1991 film "Truth or Dare."

At the time, Banderas was unaware of her infatuation, later recalling on SiriusXM in 2019 that he was surprised when Madonna personally called him after seeing "The Mambo Kings."

"I thought someone was just making a joke at me... but it was Madonna," he said with a laugh.

Although nothing romantic ever came from it—Banderas was married to actress Ana Leza during that period and later wed Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffith—Madonna's admiration for him indirectly linked her to Dakota.

That chance connection blossomed into a friendship that has lasted nearly 30 years.

According to DailyMail, Johnson, who continues to maintain a close relationship with Banderas even after his divorce from Griffith, calls him "Papi" to this day.

It was through him that the bridge to Madonna was built, one that has shaped a unique and lasting friendship between the actress and the music legend.

For Johnson, the relationship feels both personal and surreal. "She is just this incredible presence," she said. "It's cool she even wants to talk to me."