Colman Domingo, best known for his role in "Euphoria," has revealed he once had an unsettling encounter that nearly drew him into a cult.

According to People, the actor shared the surprising story during his August 19 appearance on "Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals," hosted by Josh Scherer.

"I almost joined a cult in Mexico City, but that's another story," Domingo admitted with a laugh. "It was a group of nice people and then I was like, 'Wait a minute, this is weird.'"

The 55-year-old actor explained that this was his first time ever meeting people tied to a cult.

While he didn't go into detail about how he met the group, he realized something was off when their friendliness quickly shifted into something more concerning.

"I was like, 'What's up with you guys?'" he recalled. "But as I did research and found out more about them, I'm like, 'Oh, that's a cult.'"

'Euphoria' and 'Sing Sing' star Colman Domingo revealed that he almost accidentally joined a cult recently: 'This is weird.' https://t.co/FQDmeDf68L — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2025

Colman Domingo and Josh Scherer Share Scary Cult Stories

Interestingly, Scherer also shared a similar experience, saying he too was recently approached by a group that tried to recruit him.

Scherer is approached by a cult, saying they tried to convince him to join after he initially refused. He later noted that it's never wise to get mixed up with such groups.

Both Domingo and Scherer agreed that the groups often appear warm and welcoming, but there's always something unsettling beneath the surface.

Domingo cautioned that while people may seem friendly, it's important to listen to your instincts.

Despite the bizarre encounter, the Oscar nominee did not let the experience sour his perspective on community.

Colman, who is married to husband Raúl Domingo, explained that he values staying connected with others even though he lives in a more private area, ENews said.

"I do know that I make active choices to work out at a gym where there's a lot of people. It's not a private gym," he said.

"I don't know how you can possibly tell stories about humanity and people without being around people."