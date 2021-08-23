The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the talks of town again because of their controversial exit from the royal family as an unauthorized biography written by Omid Scobie, and Carolyn Durand was recently published.

According to Express UK, the published book titled "Finding Freedom" is making new explosive claims about the family, saying the couple's exit was more complex than they thought because they are "trying to find a compromise."

Meghan Markle was feeling "isolated" since the beginning leading Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to give her a piece of advice.

The outlet mentioned that the Duchess of Sussex and her husband met up with Camilla in late 2019 for a private lunch.

Camilla opened up about how the press treated her because of her relationship with the Prince of Wales, especially when Princess Diana passed away.

Vanity Fair reported that Prince Harry's stepmother was supportive of their relationship, and she has been a "Pillar of Support" to the couple. However, one source dishes that Camilla "doesn't want to see anyone struggling," and she is "fond" of Markle.

It is believed that Prince Charles' wife had "long supported" Markle because she could relate to her as both of them had experienced a lot of negativity within the press.

"She was very sensitive to Meghan and provided her with support, advising her to ride out the storm and that it would all pass-but ultimately Meghan didn't listen." A source told The Mail. (via the outlet mentioned above)

In addition, Prince Charles had also offered the same advice to his son, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cornwall's Public Image

The Duchess of Cornwall struggled to get validation and acceptance from the public long before marrying Prince Charles in 2005. This was 13 years after the future monarch's divorce from Diana when her image blossomed.

Camilla was able to have her redemption as she is considered to be one of the more senior royals that have been good to the public eye for a while now.

She was able to work via social media platforms during the lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal fallout, the Duchess became Prince Charles' "rock" through the crisis, and she's the one who's "kept him on track."

