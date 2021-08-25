The cast of "Black Panther 2, a.k.a. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," has been hard at work and filming since the end of the June. One of the cast members who reprised her role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel is Letitia Wright as Shuri. Reportedly, even though this is her fourth time that she's part of an MCU movie, this will be the first time that she would have a greater role. Unfortunately, hard work can sometimes be met with accidents and injuries.

Letitia Wright Hospitalized for 'Black Panther 2' Injuries

While COVID-19 measures must be in place, this does not mean all sorts of bad juju can be avoided in a superhero movie, which can be quite heavy on the stunts. She is said to have been hospitalized for some injuries incurred during the sequel shoot of this Black Panther movie.

This incident is said to have taken place during an overnight shoot in Boston, Massachusetts. That said, while her injuries were enough to get her sent to the hospital, they turned out minor. The latest update that she is already released and that the film's schedule would not be affected.

Here's what a Marvel spokesperson told Deadline prior to the hospital release. "Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

Even though majority of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's" main shoots have been happening in Atlanta, Georgia, the cast and crew went to Boston to film sequences at the Institute of Technology (MIT), and cameras rolled throughout the western part of the campus.

While it's unclear how MIT fits Wakanda Forever's narrative, Kevin Feige, Chairman of Marvel Studios, recently stated that Riri Wiliams, a.k.a. Ironheart, was going to premiere Dominique Thorne in the movies leading her Disney+ series. Since Riri is an MIT comics student, it is definitely fair to presume that everything at Wakanda Forever university will include her.

Will This Affect Her Role Shuri's Scenes?

It can be remembered that It was earlier on reported that In future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Letitia Wright's Shuri will have a more significant role. This comes following the untlmely and sad death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Shuri is T'Challa's MCU sister and many expect her to take up Black Panther's mantle in the future of the franchise.

The need to heal from some injuries, even if minor, can be quite a hassle. It remains to be seen if these would affect her role and scenes.

The film has a July 8, 2022 release date.

