Prince Andrew has been warned of the impending "strong penalty" if he refuses to cooperate in the ongoing civil cases filed by Virginia Giuffre.

The royal prince's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, launched a damaging lawsuit after Prince Andrew reportedly sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. Through her lawyers, she seeks unspecified damages in a New York-based federal court.

The lawsuit comes with an investigation to look into the matter. But amid these conflicts, an expert warned Prince Andrew about the effects of not cooperating in the case.

In the recent episode of the Australian morning show "Today," Law & Crime Managing Editor Adam Klasfeld sent Prince Andrew a warning if he refuses to take part in the case.

"If he refuses to cooperate in the civil case there could be a default judgement. If Ms Giuffre moves for a default judgement and the judge assigned awards that default judgement, that could trail the Prince anywhere in the world that Ms Giuffre seeks to collect it," he explained.

Klasfeld added that the Duke of York could earn strong incentives once he participates. However, a "very strong penalty" awaits him if he does not.

Prince Andrew may face more disgrace soon, as he previously offered "zero cooperation" to the FBI when they launched an investigation related to Jeffrey Epstein.

At that time, the authorities accused him of not getting in touch for the details. However, a source alleged that the FBI never approached him about the case.

Prince Andrew Losing More?

Aside from losing people's remaining respect, the royal prince seemingly lost his royal life already.

A royal expert recently said that the Duke of York might not return to the royal spotlight again as a working member following the alleged sexual assault lawsuit.

According to Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty Magazine, the legal action will cause further damage to his reputation. This, unfortunately, will also affect his current position in the monarchy.

"While the legality and situation itself haven't really moved on at all, in terms of his working royal role that has shifted significantly and it's hard to see how he can resume life as a working member of the royal family," he said, as quoted by Express UK.

Prince Andrew initially stepped back from his public duties after his embarrassing appearance in an interview with BBC.

