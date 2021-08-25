Steph Curry's parents, Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, filed for divorce this week after 33 years.

Steph Curry's parents, Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, seemingly have a deeper reason why they decided to split.

A peaceful divorce between Dell and Sonya seems impossible as the now-estranged couple outed allegations against each other.

Only a few hours after reports about Sonya's divorce filing in June emerged, a news outlet revealed the possible reason behind their decision.

Per the divorce documents, the pair accused each other of cheating. Although they agreed to co-parent and co-grandparent, they are still undergoing a trial separation to settle things.

Sonya filed the divorce papers in North Carolina, saying that "marital misconduct" is the reason behind the filing. Meanwhile, Dell also accused her of doing the same thing and "illicit sexual misconduct. He added that Sonya lied in her statement.

Dell dropped another bombshell accusation, saying that his soon-to-be ex-wife already started living with another man. The matriarch admitted the existence of the new relationship but clarified that it only started after they legally separated in March. She claimed that she is not living with anyone after Dell kicked her from their marital home.



Lastly, Sonya detailed that Dell cheated on her repeatedly throughout their 33 years of marriage. The cheating incidents, though, are believed to be an open secret among the family and close friends.

Sonya Wants to Protect Family

The report further detailed that Steph's mother only held back more details about their ugly relationship due to "possible public exposure and scrutiny" against Dell and her family.

For what it's worth, their children are both NBA players. Their son-in-law and Sydel's husband, Damion Lee, also plays in the NBA.

Sonya and Dell made an impressive impression in the NBA that they were often referred to as one of the prominent couples in the league. Since the divorce filing, no one in the family has addressed the issue yet.

The shocking details came after they released a joint statement regarding their split.

"We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward," they said.

