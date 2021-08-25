Controversy about Bob Ross' former business partners Walt and Annette Kowalski arose in a new Netflix project, "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed."

The husband and wife are known to have ownership over Bob Ross Inc. (BRI) and, therefore, every existing original work of the artist.

According to sources, the organization holds the rights over the iconic painter's creations and "likeness." Some would argue that they have continued his legacy during the current times and protected his works throughout the years.

However, due to the upcoming Netflix documentary "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed," a change of perspective is presented to the public.

The Kowalski's Betrayal & Greed

The documentary revolved around Bob Ross' estate issues and the several lawsuits lined up since his death. The legendary creator died in 1995 but is still receiving claims over his intellectual property to this day.

The Kowalski had always protected Bob's rights and handled it through BRI, now under the management of their daughter- Joan.

It was not until the late painter's son came into the picture claiming that the family attempted to steal his father's name. Steve Ross participated in making "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed" and was thoroughly interviewed.

However, employees at BRI, including Walt, Annette, and even Joan Kowalski, refused to be a part of the production.

A Suspicious Letter

The documentary's filmmaker had reached out to Bob Ross Inc. and the Kowalski's to obtain their side of the story. As a response, the crew had only received a letter decline from the family, which speaks of their past experience with Steve Ross.

Steve had filed a federal lawsuit against the company in 2018, which triggered all the other legal cases to become public. The company had previously released a statement claiming that the documentary is an attempt to "relitigate claims brought against Bob Ross Inc."

CNN reported that BRI objected to the documentary's airing because of its "inaccurate and heavily portrayal" of the company.

According to them, the production crew had contacted them in August and October 2020 but lacked transparency with their filming intentions.

"At no time did they pose specific questions to Bob Ross Inc. or ask for any form of rebuttal to specific assertions they had decided to include in the film," the document stated.



