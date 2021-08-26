Though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the process of their divorce, the reality star reportedly still wants to be go by KKW.

TMZ reported that Kim plans to keep her legal name, and this is due to her kids.

According to their source, the 40-year-old mom of North, Chicago, Saint, Psalm believes it's "important for her to keep the same last name as her four children."

Their kids share the same surname, West, with Kim choosing to keep her married name following her split from the Grammy-winning rap instead of returning to just her maiden name, Kardashian.

With the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star doing so, she will have the same surname as her kids, something she strongly wants to do so they could maintain as a "strong family unit."

Back in July, it was reported that her successful makeup line KKW Beauty could be renamed to SKKN after filing the trademark to acquire its rights.

TMZ reported that she wants to lock down the new name for products such as makeup, skincare, haircare, and other products in the beauty world.

Not only was SKKN trademarked in the UK, but it was also filed globally. It was then assumed that perhaps she was ditching KKW or the West surname to distance herself from her estranged husband.

However, it was later debunked because Kanye has reportedly assisted her with the entire rebranding and the new packaging that also came with it.

Kanye West Ditching His Own Name

While Kim Kardashian decided to keep Kanye's name, the Yeezy mogul is the one who's trying to change his moniker.

On Aug. 24, the "Jesus Is King" rapper filed court documents to change his name, Kanye Omari West, to Ye.

If the judge approves the request, the fashion designer will no longer have the same family name as his soon-to-be ex-wife and their kids.

The real reason for his name change? The dad-of-four just cited it as "personal reasons." No other details were provided.

Judges usually approve the request to change names legally, just as there is no evidence that he will use the new name to commit fraud.

It isn't the first time Kanye has requested to be referred to his longtime nickname.

In 2018, the "All of the Lights" hitmaker tweeted, "The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

The inspiration behind that nickname, which is also his eighth studio album, is, "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you.' So I'm you, I'm us, it's us."

