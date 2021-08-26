Kim Kardashian is about to land a new gig.

The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is reportedly in talks to launch the new season of "Saturday Night Live," premiere in October.

An insider revealed to KNEWZ that the KKW Beauty mogul and the Kar-Jenner matriarch were spotted meeting with SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

"Lorne Michael was recently spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel deep in discussions with Kim, and her momager-manager, Kris."

They further said, "Lorne wants her to do the show."

If Kim Kardashian decides to take the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, it wouldn't be the first time a reality star would've graced the stage. In 2005, Paris Hilton hosted SNL, as well as Donald Trump.

News of Kim possibly hosting "Saturday Night Live" comes after announcing that she will be rebranding her KKW Beauty brand.

They have already shut down their website and have decided to rebrand it completely. Not only will they possibly change the name, but the formulas of their products will also be created with a new formulation.

"More modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated a sustainable new look," their announcement said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Current Relationship

Kim Kardashian was also spotted with her ex-husband Kanye West having lunch in Malibu last week, proving that they are on good terms despite their ongoing divorce.

The pair share four children together, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

They are also putting on a united front following the SKIMS mogul's trip to Atlanta to support her ex twice at his "Donda" listening party.

Meanwhile, Kanye was also spotted wearing his wedding ring in an Instagram post. It immediately sparked rumors that he and his reality star wife is reconciling.

Kanye West's New Name

Additionally, aside from Kim Kardashian's rebranding of her cosmetics line, Kanye West is also making a significant change in his life.

TMZ reported that the "Jesus Is King" rapper filed legal documents to change his name from "Kanye Omari West" to "Ye."

If the judge approves the request, he will no longer be known as Kanye and will have to take on his new name.

But the judge is said to approve the request unless there's proof that changing his name is for him to commit fraud.

