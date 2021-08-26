Piers Morgan is daring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to name the Royal members who were specifically racist to them and their son Baby Archie.

It can be remembered that one of the highlights of the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey was the revelation that someone in the palace made a racist remark to their son Baby Archie.

Piers Morgan now says the two are merely "gutless weasels" if they cannot do what he's daring them to do, which is to reveal the said racist person. He's likely not to be the only one who thinks this way, but did not say their thoughts out loud.

They probably chucked it to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being too showbiz and therefore keeping juicy secrets, or made the conclusion already that the two could be lying.

On his part, the ex "Good Morning Britain" host, 56, was triggered to make the jab after he read a report that is claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had considered naming the royal in their explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey in March, but ultimately decided to hide the name to maintain some form of peace.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death: Autopsy Completed, But Truth Behind Untimely Passing Might Take Weeks - Why?

Piers was less than happy about this. In fact, he got really infuriated, which meant the route Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is not considered the calmer path. It just raises more questions and doubts against them.It also places the palace in the bad light even though the two have no real evidence of what they're accusing. A name would be enough since the culprit can be forced to defend himself or herself.

Piers posted a photo of the Daily Mail's story which featured a report of revelations in an updated and yet still unauthorized biography of the royal couple. In the caption, he blasted the two.

"Go on then, you gutless weasels - name the supposed Royal racist and let them respond," he wrote. "Otherwise you continue to smear the whole family." This is hardly the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle-related reports made Morgan angry. He has been taking a jab at the two for years. He also had a lot to say days after the bombshell Oprah interview took place.

He wondered why Oprah Winfrey did not even bother challenging the claims or ask for more proof, which a good interviewer would do.

"The queen is not a racist, and yet here we have Meghan Markle with the support of the queen's grandson directly accusing the queen because she makes these decisions of being racist and stopping that boy becoming a prince because of his skin color. And many millions of Americans have simply accepted this to be fact because Oprah Winfrey didn't challenge that presumption. Oprah didn't know that this couldn't possibly be true," Morgan said at the time.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Slammed for Spoiling Daughter Stormi Again For 'Tone Deaf' Surprise