Jamie Spears is concerned about his daughter Britney Spears once he steps down as conservator.

The 69-year-old worries that his fragile daughter could be tipped over the edge once he's out as conservator and once Britney forgoes medical care.

The "Toxic" hitmaker already told Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny that she doesn't want to undergo evaluations or even be part of any full-time therapy.

But the dad-of-three, who announced early this month would be letting go of his conservator role, is determined that Britney should continue to seek long-term medical care and even psychiatric treatment.

An insider close to Jamie recently told The Sun, "Jamie is adamant that stepping down as conservator does not mean giving up on Britney."

Though they aren't on good terms, Jamie still really wants what's best for the singer.

"He insists that the world doesn't know the true precarious nature of her health and he is terrified that his daughter could suffer a repeat of the sad and terrifying meltdown that led her into trouble in the first place."

In the past decade, everybody knows that being on meds and undergoing therapy has been one of the keys to why the pop star has been stabilizing.

Jamie's concern is that what if the "Womanizer" singer will slip into the same cycle of destruction as before, such as going back to addiction and could even lead to harming herself.

"He sees independent medical and psychiatric care as vital for Britney's future, he will not just walk away from her life just because he is not part of the Conservatorship."

Jamie Spears' Secrets

Last week, it was revealed that Jamie Spears kept the true nature of Britney's mental health and drug addiction problems from anybody.

He said that the "highly confidential" details about his daughter's mental state are so much worse than what the public knows.

In legal papers obtained by The Sun, Jamie said his actions in the court of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship had saved his daughter from further disaster.

Though he admits that his 39-year-old daughter feels constrained at times, the treatments for her were mostly joint decisions that were made in her best interest.

Per the paperwork, the conservatorship is supposed to safeguard her from harming herself.

And as of Britney's complaints about her conservatorship, Jamie is blaming and putting Jodi Montgomery responsible for all of it.

An insider said, "Jamie has made it clear that Jodi Montgomery was in charge of medical matters, while he was just paying the bills. Now he has left, the buck stops with Jodi."

