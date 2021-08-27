Channing Tatum is fueling the rumors of him and Zoë Kravitz dating by following fan accounts dedicated to the actress. Is he lurking there to get more information about the actress, or to know what fans are saying about the possibility of him and Zoe being together?

Now that Zoe is officially divorced from her husband, she's already free to date whoever she wants to. At present though, rumors have it her sights are only set into one - Channing Tatum.

It can be argued though that the "Magic Mike" feels the same. As romance rumors continue to swirl around them, Tatum seems to want the rumors to intensify by following Instagram accounts including "zoekravitzinc," "zoekravitzsource" and "kravitzupdate," as reported by Page Six.

Since celebrities are quite choosy on whom to follow as can be seen the usual gap between their number of followers and following, for him to follow so many fan accounts is a big deal. It's unclear whether he wants Zoe to find out since he knows somehow this action can lead to media coverage.

Tatum, 41, and the "Big Little Lies" star, 32, first met on the set of "Pussy Island," which is also at the same time, Kravitz's directorial debut. Recently, their sightings are construed as them dating.

Earlier on, he gave an interview about how Zoe Kravitz convinced him to drop Crocs, and while he did not say anything romantic, it was already taken as a sign that the two are closer than friends.

Below is what he said in full.

During a joint interview with Deadline, Tatum said, "When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore." Kravitz revealed.

"I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan," Zoe allegedly said, to which he countered, "I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, you can't ever do that again. And I said, 'OK, fine.'"

He added that the actress made it clear that her seemingly intense hate for the rubberized slip-on isn't absolute, because the shoes can sometimes look good on someone else.

Zoe allegedly said that, "There are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing, I just wasn't sure you were one of them."

Tatum admitted though that Zoe was somehow right. He revealed that since giving up the shoes, "I feel cooler, and her point of view on me and Crocs was legit. She had a good argument. The one thing I can pull off, is listening."

