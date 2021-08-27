Jimmy Hayes' family, friends, and admirers are preparing to say their final goodbyes. The funeral details are already set out, although his cause of death - so sudden and so shocking, is yet to be confirmed.

The late NHL star's wake and funeral will be conducted in Boston, Massachusetts, in the following days, one week after his terrible and yet unexplained death.

According to Dorchester Youth Hockey president Jeff Hampton, the wake will be conducted on Sunday and the funeral will be held on Monday. Because the hockey community - at all levels - is tiny and close, Hampton emphasized how Hayes' influence extends far beyond his successful professional career.

As a result, he claimed, the streets will be lined with DYH players and those from other hockey programs across the state, all waving their hockey sticks in a "stick salute" during the march.

Given that the late star and his brother, Kevin Hayes, who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, both played for DYH as children, their family is requesting donations in place of flowers. Hampton claimed he was "very stunned" when he learned of the donation request."

What a great family. Even after all these years, to think they would give back to the program where he started ... it says a lot," he told the outlet.

Hampton was delighted to note that "Jimmy never forgot where he came from," recalling how the late hero and his Boston College teammates returned to Dorchester after winning a national title to greet the young hockey players and sign autographs.

"That's what makes it so devastating on a local level," said Hampton. "Some of the older kids remember when they were younger and he came over with his BC team."



From 2015 to 2017, Hayes spent two of his seven NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins.

Upon the shock of his passing wore off, fans were quick to send in thier condolences, Hayes's wife and brother both shared heartfelt tributes.

"My angel I love you so much," wife Kristen Hayes began. "I miss you. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you. You should be here. This isn't fair," she added on her social media.

Hayes' brother, Philadelphia Flyers centerman Kevin Hayes, revealed how Jimmy helped him.

"Yesterday I lost my best friend, my brother. My whole life it has always been Jimmy and Kevin or the Hayes brothers. I have followed you around since I can remember and I wouldn't want it any other way. Whether it was youth hockey, Nobles, Boston College or the NHL, you paved the way for me. You taught me everything I needed to know in order to succeed. You lit up every single room you walked into with your smile and positive attitude."

