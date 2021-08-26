The unavailability of Jimmy Hayes' cause of death led to people assuming that he died due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Massachusetts' medical examiner's office revealed that they completed the autopsy on Hayes.

However, The Boston Globe confirmed that the cause and manner of death are still pending. An update is also yet to be released in the next few weeks due to the ongoing toxicology testing.

With the pending result, internet users began to overthink again that they shared their own theories about Hayes' death was allegedly caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jimmy Hayes Died Because of COVID-19 Vaccine?

On Twitter, people assumed that the healthcare organizations and the government do not want anyone to know about the athlete's death because of the vaccine.

One user noted that Hayes received his second dose of vaccine days before his death. Thus, they suggested that the cause of death should not be treated as a mystery anymore.

Another said that the authorities cannot still prove the link about the vaccine causing a healthy 31-year-old to die suddenly.

But supporters of Hayes immediately slammed the anti-vaxxers, asking them to stop their absurd hypothesis and respect the athlete's survivors.

One wrote, "i am still heartbroken for jimmy hayes' wife, sons, & family. but i am also so very angry at all of the comments on his death from people trying to connect it to the vaccine. a young man lost his life and you're using it as part of your anti-vax conspiracy. disgusting."

"I'm so sick of these anti-vaccine mor*ns foaming at the mouth to learn Jimmy Hayes's cause of death. Y'all are truly the most classless people I've ever had the misfortune of interacting with," another added.

Apart from vaccines, some internet users also assumed that he died of cardiac arrest or drug overdose.

While the COVID-19 vaccine should not be treated as the cause of death, Hayes was truly healthy prior to his passing. On the evening before he was found dead, he and his wife, Kristen, celebrated their son's second birthday.

For now, fans can only wait until the official report of his cause of death has been finally publicized.

