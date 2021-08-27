Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they decided to withdraw their duties from the royal family and spoke to Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview, but Queen Elizabeth II reportedly knew that such an event is likely to happen, so she devised a plan from the beginning.

According to Mirror UK, Stewart Pearce, a royal expert, and biographer spoke to "Royally Us" podcast to reveal Her Majesty's alleged plan from the start.

Members of the royal family, especially Prince William, were hesitant of the Sussex's relationship because they got engaged after only 15 months of dating.

Pearce mentioned that the Queen strategized a plan to avoid potential royal family dramas in the future, including the couple's exit.

He revealed that the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William allegedly knew about the "Megxit" before the public knew it.

It all began when Prince Harry and Markle started dating as the Prince was "full of love" and started "falling in love" with the former actress.

Her Majesty allegedly spoke to the Prince once he got back in the UK, saying he should "take this easily" and advised him to "court" Markle for at least a year.

However, the Duke was "empathic," and he wants to marry Markle leading the Queen to create a strategy ultimately.

Despite the drama between the royal brothers, Prince Harry and the Queen has a strong relationship as he considers his grandmother as "Colonel-in-chief."

READ NOW: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Narrowly Avoided a Lawsuit By Keeping Silent on a Bombshell Revelation

The couple's exit made headlines last year, and several reports stated that Her Majesty was "blindsided" by the news, but Prince Harry insisted that he always consult the monarch with his decisions because he has too much respect for her.

Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly bothered by the possible outcome as she fears that the British public won't like the incident.

"So the whole strategy was developed right at the very beginning, it came to a shock to us but actually, the mechanism was always there, all of the possibilities." Pearce said in the podcast.

Although the royal expert dishes about the Queen's plan, he did not detail her actual strategy.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Relationship

The couple met each other on a blind date by a mutual friend in 2016. Prince Harry previously mentioned that he knew Markle was the one the very first time they met.

After 15 months of dating, the pair announced their engagement. On May 19, 2018, they tied the knot in Windsor Castle.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Wouldn't Participate In Kanye West's Show If She Knew Marilyn Manson Would Be There; Rapper Hid His Plans From 'KUWTK' Star?