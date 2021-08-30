Ex Oasis member Tony McCarroll, expressed his gratitude for the NHS, revealing that he has suffered from an heart attack in the process. While obviously having survived it, he also said that he is presently not entirely out of the woods just.

The former Oasis star, 50, took to his Twitter to share the good and the bad news. "Hi All. Wanted to let you know I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night," he wrote.

"I'm not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our #NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!!," he added.

McCarroll became a household name back in the early 90s, being the original member of the hit band Oasis, alongside Noel and Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, as well as Paul McGuigan. But he only lasted with the band from 1991 to 1995. He was eventally repleaced by Alan White.

It can be remembered that his spiit from the band was quite a controversial one, leading to court time. Tony eventually settled the case against his former bandmates for his big loss in earnings. He was suing for a whopping amount of £18million, but settled for £550,000 in March 1999. This amount was reportedly for his alleged earnings if he was not removed, since he was involved in the albums "Defintely Maybe" and "Morning GLory."

But rumors have it that this still felt like a loss to him because he already spent almost half of that amount to pay for his legal team.

In a past interview, he did talk about his sacking and how he wished they can just bury the hatchet.

He said he wants to see all the original members will sit down together 'over a beer' but also expressed his doubts that it will ever happen.

It does not matter that the Oasis band has since changed - for him the core members are it, no one else.

"It's the core five people, that will never change. Noel and Liam are performers and they are happiest on that stage," he explained.

"Beyond all the bullshit when you were on stage and saw the bounce start-up in the crowd; there was no better feeling," he added.

It remains to be seen if any of his former bandmates will react to his present condition.

