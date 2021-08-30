Kylie Jenner is set to launch an expected successful swimsuit line called Kylie Swim at present, which will launch in the very near future. Even though the swimmies are yet to drop, she has already been marketing them like there's no tomorrow on her social media.

On Monday, the reality star turned mogul gave fans a look at one of her swimsuits by modeling them themselves. While some take it as her being a mogul hard at work, some think she just wants her fans to believe that she's not really pregnant.

One of the suits was a revealing monokini in a soft yellow color. the piece had cut-out design right in the front showing plenty of cleavage and side waist action. It rides quite high, showing the reality star's covetedthighs. The siren looks really good, and could probably sell the piece that she's wearing right on the spot. However, this makes some fans question the veracity of "confirmed" reports that she's pregnant with her second child.

Also, she donned a burnt orange suit that is quite as revealing...and as confusing for those who thought she should have a baby bump by now, as well.

'KYLIE styled with our matching orange sarong! Sarongs will be available in 4 colors to complement our 6 adult swim styles: orange, red, yellow and ombré. #KylieSwim,' the caption read.

While she never made the statement about her pregnancy herself, many news outlets already picked up on the rumor and actually confirmed it.

Just recently, People even said that Kylie already shared the news to her friends because she's undeniably happy. "She looks amazing and very happy," said a source. "She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It's cute to see her this excited," the source added.

But as she continues to stay mum about it personally and continues working on her businesses like usual, people will continue wondering if the pregnancy is true.

According to Mail Online UK, the newest swimsuits could have been taken MONTHS ago, and are now only being uploaded, which makes perfect sense.

Screen Rant however reported that Kylie has no plans to hide her pregnancy until she gives birth, just like she successfully did when pregnant with her first kid, Stormi. Fans are hoping she'll make the announcement soon.

