Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, might leave their royal residence, Kensington Palace, soon.

Since the pandemic began, Prince William and Kate have been traveling back and forth from the Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall in Norfolk. However, their long travels may be cut short as the couple reportedly plans to leave the London-based residence soon.

In a report by Mail on Sunday, it has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to be out of Kensington Palace to relocate to Windsor.

The two reportedly started considering moving closer to Queen Elizabeth II that they began looking for housing options within the area.

As reported by Express UK, the Duke and Duchess reportedly want to move since Anmer Hall is far away from London. A source revealed to Daily Mail that Windsor became a perfect compromise in terms of location and distance.

"Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn't really work any more," the source said.

For now, royal fans can wait until the official and final decision has been made. Fortunately, Prince William and Kate assured that their move is not the same as Prince Harry and Meghan's Megxit.

Moving near the Queen would bring them benefits as they are expected to take on more senior royal roles once Prince Charles succeeds the throne.

What Prince Charles Wants To Do With Royal Palaces

Their move came after The Sunday Times reported that Prince Charles will apply significant changes to royal residences once he becomes king.

As quoted by Hello! Magazine, the heir to the throne, reportedly wants to open the residences to the public. He also aims to open the buildings' rooms to allow royal fans to see what a royal residence looks like even more.

Per royal sources, the Prince of Wales plans to apply these shifts to Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Sandringham, Windsor Castle, and Clarence House. Prince Charles already got the approval of the central members of the royal family, including his wife, Camilla; his son, Prince William; and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Queen Elizabeth II was also informed about it, but no official plans have been made yet.

