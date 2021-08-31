Rose McGowan versus Oprah Winfrey this time. The former "Charmed" actress minced no words in lambasting the famous host for the latter's alleged siding with Harvey Weinstein and take down of Russel Simon victims. Are Rose's accusations true though?

Oprah Winfrey may appear a "real" host, since she covers the most controversial of topics, including giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a platform to spill their stories against the palace. However, Rose McGowan reportedly sees though the host and described her as being as "fake as they come."

On Sunday, the 47-year-old actress slammed Oprah, 67, for being chummy with the convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. Her evidence of choice is a photo of the mogul kissing Weinstein on the cheek. On Twitter, Rose wrote, "I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn't."

She then dished out what exactly Winfrey's "crime" is.

"From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come," she said, adding a very telling hashtag, #lizard.

The actress pinned her post on Twitter account to make sure that it would not be buried if she goes on a tweeting spree the next time. But she did not explain exactly why she's saying all these now. It could not just be because she saw the old photo.

According to Mail Online UK, it can be because Oprah WInfrey's quite insensitive and judgemental interview of Dolly Parton has resurfaced online though. While nobody thought there was anything wrong with how she pestered and questioned Parton during that time, more sensitive and woke netizens at this moment could see how wrong the celebrated host was.

The timing is suspect. Rose McGowan posted her allegations after the clip of Oprah asking Parton how she was defying age went viral once. Some fans thought Oprah was condescending, especially when she hinted that Parton had something in her face done. To the host's surprise, Parton took it in a stride and just laughed off the comment, which impresses those who are now just witnessing the clip.

"I feel like oprah wanted her to be embarrassed but ms dolly said "nope," one commenter said.

"Oprah looked so salty when she couldn't get her to react how she wanted.. Lmaoo," commented another.

Winfrey is yet to react.

